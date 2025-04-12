Mendhar/Jammu, Apr 12 (PTI) A 20-year-old student was allegedly stabbed to death during a birthday party in Poonch district on Saturday, police said.

Four people -- all of them the victim's friends -- were arrested, along with the weapon of the offence, they said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Forest Minister K Ponmudy Apologises for His 'Inappropriate Remarks' on Women, Hindu Religious Symbols.

Israr Ali, a student of government degree college in Mendhar, suffered critical injuries when he was attacked with a knife, police said. Ali was rushed to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) where he succumbed.

They said the four initially tried to mislead the police by claiming that Ali was attacked by some unknown people outside his rented house in Dhrana village.

Also Read | Dog Raped in Delhi: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Stray Dog in Shahdara Area.

Block Medical Officer SDH Mendhar Ashfaq Choudhary said Ali was brought to the hospital at around 4 pm.

His body was handed over to police after post-mortem, the doctor said, adding the deceased had stab injuries on the left side of the lower chest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)