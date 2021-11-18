Panaji, Nov 18 (PTI) A mentally unstable man allegedly attacked his 85-year-old mother with a knife in South Goa district after a petty fight, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at their home in Navelim village following which the woman, who received injuries on her hands, was admitted to the Goa Government Medical College and Hospital near here, an official from Margao police station said.

The police arrested the 49-year-old accused the same day and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), he said.

The accused was later produced before a magistrate who referred him to the state-run Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour, the police said.

