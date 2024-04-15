Bhubaneswar, April 15 (PTI) Odisha experienced scorching temperatures on Monday with Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district recording 41.4 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD's Bhubaneswar centre, 18 places in the state reported temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Angry Over Spouse’s Drinking Habit, Woman Bludgeons Husband to Death With Wood While Consuming Alcohol in Pathanamthitta.

While Baripada was the hottest, Bhubaneswar, Chandbali, and Nuapada also faced sweltering heat, each reaching 41.2 degrees Celsius, weathermen said.

Other regions, including Jagatsinghpur, Paralakhemundi, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kendrapara, also experienced temperatures ranging between 40 and 41 degrees Celsius, the Met said.

Also Read | PM Modi Interview With ANI: India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor Will Be Game Changer Like Silk Route, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The IMD predicted that due to prevailing northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the day temperature would cross 40 degrees Celsius at many places during the next four days.

The temperature would be around 38 to 40 degrees Celsius in coastal Odisha while it would be between 39 to 42 degrees Celsius in the interior pockets, it added.

Moreover, night temperatures are anticipated to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in several areas over the next three days.

In light of the heatwave conditions, the IMD has issued a Yellow Warning for Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Khurda, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Kandhamal districts for April 16.

Hot and humid weather conditions would prevail at some places over the districts of Puri, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur during the day, it said.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu has directed collectors to enforce a ban on outdoor activities for labourers and workers during peak hours from 11 am to 3 pm to mitigate heat-related risks. Any non-compliance with these directives will result in strict action in accordance with the Disaster Management Act, 2005, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)