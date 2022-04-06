New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The ongoing spell of heatwave in Delhi is likely to intensify with the maximum temperature likely to touch the 42-degree mark by Friday, the IMD said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no relief is in sight for at least a week.

Also Read | Pakistan Political Crisis: Shehbaz Sharif Rejects Gulzar Ahmed’s Name for Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal on Wednesday.

It had logged a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius last Wednesday, the highest this season so far.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh ‘Typographical Error’: 'Dead', 'Retired' Police Officers Among Those Transferred By Home Department.

Parts of the national capital have been reeling under a heatwave since March last week with their maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, Ridge, Pitampura and Sports Complex recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, 41.7 degrees Celsius and 42 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to "severe" hot weather conditions in northwest India.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are likely to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.

"We are expecting that the temperature will be higher than normal in the entire northwest India and the adjoining central India, starting with Gujarat, Rajasthan and up to east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," he said at a virtual event on Building Climate Resilience for the Most Heat Vulnerable.

The frequency of intense heatwave conditions will be higher in April as compared to March. And, we expect the heatwave conditions to continue till April 15 in some parts, Mohapatra said.

For the plains, a "heatwave" is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

A "severe heatwave" is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Experts have attributed the hot weather to the lack of rainfall due to dry westerly winds.

Delhi recorded nil rainfall in March -- for the first time since 2018. Usually, it gets 15.9 mm of rainfall in the month on average.

India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heatwave scorching large swathes of the country during the month.

The weather department attributed the heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India.

The country as a whole recorded a rainfall of 8.9 mm, which was 71 per cent less than its long period average rainfall of 30.4 mm.

It was also the third-lowest precipitation in March since 1901 after 7.2 mm in 1909 and 8.7 mm in 1908.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)