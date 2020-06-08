India News | Mercury Remains Below 40 Deg C in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The mercury in the national capital remained below the 40 degrees Celsius-mark on Monday and is expected to rise by a few notches in the next few days.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 37.6 degrees Celsius, which was three notches below normal.

Also Read | 30 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Goa, Total Tally in the State Reaches 330: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

On Sunday, it recorded a high of 34.8 degrees Celsius, which was five notches below normal.

The weather stations at Palam and Lodhi Road recorded their respective maximum temperatures at 38.6 and 37.6 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | India-China Border Standoff: Situation in Border Areas 'Stable' and 'Under Control', Says Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

Humidity levels oscillated between 43 and 88 per cent.

Partly cloudy sky and strong surface winds (up to 30 kilometers per hour) are likely on Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 39 and 26 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting center of the India Meteorological Department, said the region is not likely to witness a heat wave till June 15.

The maximum temperature will rise by two to three degrees Celsius but it is expected to remain below the 40 degrees Celsius-mark till June 10, he said.

Thereafter, moisture-laden easterly winds due to a probable low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will bring rains in Delhi-NCR on June 12 and June 13, he said. PTI GVS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)