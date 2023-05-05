Shimla, May 5 (PTI) The Met office has issued an 'orange' alert for thunderstorm and lightning, accompanied by hail, at isolated places on May 6, it said on Friday even as the weather remained mostly dry across the state and temperatures registered a marginal increase.

On Friday, day temperatures rose marginally but remained two to seven degrees Celsius below normal.

The Met office has issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on Sunday and Monday. The weather office has also forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places on Saturday and Monday and light to moderate rain at many places on Sunday.

Under the influence of a western disturbance, light to moderate precipitation accompanied by thunderstorm and lighting is likely to occur in Himachal Pradesh for the next four to five days. Hailstorm is very likely at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla districts on Saturday, it said.

The average minimum temperatures will be normal during this period while the maximum temperatures are likely to dip 1-2 degrees below average.

Disruption of traffic and other essential services is likely in the low and mid hills in view of the expected thunderstorms, the Met office said.

