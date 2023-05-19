New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Delhi is likely to experience a warm day with the mercury expected to hit 40 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

The Met office also expects strong surface winds during the day.

Also Read | WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 Declared: West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam Results Announced on wbresults.nic.in; Know How To Check Scorecard.

During the night, the minimum temperature was two notches below normal at 24.4 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was at 57 per cent.

Also Read | TN 10th Result 2023 Declared: Tamil Nadu SSLC Results Announced At tnresults.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 130 around 9.00 am, SAFAR data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)