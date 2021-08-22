New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Several passengers faced discomfort as services were affected for about three hours on a section of the Pink Line due to a technical snag on Saturday night.

Services between Majlis Park and Rajouri Garden stations were affected due to a technical issue with the OHE (overhead equipment) line, sources said.

The Pink Line was fully connected, end-to-end, after a small segment near Trilokpuri was bridged.

The 59-km-long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line, spans 38 stations.

The snag occurred about 7 pm and was fixed around 10 pm, sources said.

Earlier, the DMRC tweeted at 7.17 pm: "Pink Line Update Delay in service between Majlis Park and Rajouri Garden. Normal services on all other lines".

Around 10.11 pm, it tweeted: "Pink Line Update. "Normal service has resumed".

"There was a delay on the Pink Line between Majlis Park and Rajouri Garden due to an OHE-related issue. It was resolved and services were normalised around 10 pm. It was not a major issue," a source said.

Many commuters had taken to Twitter to share the hardship faced by them due to the long delay in services.

