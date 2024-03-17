New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the Metro service from the adjacent Delhi Gate station (on the Violet Line) will be available for the public until past midnight following the Women's Premier League Final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Taking to its official social media handle, the DMRC posted the service update on X, "To facilitate smooth movement of spectators after the conclusion of the Women's Premier League Final tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Metro service from the adjacent Delhi Gate station (on Violet Line) shall be available till 0015 hrs past midnight."

Also Read | Electoral Bonds Data: BJP Got Rs 6,986.5 Crore Through Poll Bonds; Future Gaming and Hotel Services Top Donor for DMK.

As per the post, metro services will be available until terminal stations on all the lines. However, depending on the conclusion of the match, the timing may be further modified.

The Delhi Metro also wished the Delhi Capitals team the best wishes for the finals.

Also Read | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Says Will Have To Take Tough Decisions To Counter Conspiracy To Topple Government.

"Last metro extended till 12.15 am following the WPL Finals. Keeping in mind the safe travels back home for fans after the WPL Final, the Delhi Capitals and the DMRC have come together to ensure fans travelling home after the WPL Finals can take the metro as late as 12. 15 am. Delhi Capitals would like to express its gratitude to DMRC for helping facilitate the same and for their support," read an image from the DMRC post.

The final of the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will take place at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday.

DC, who was handed a heartbreaking loss by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the title clash of the inaugural season, will be looking to go one step better and capture the gold, led by multi-time World Cup-winning Australian legend Meg Lanning.

RCB, led by Indian star batter Smriti Mandhana, will also be having its eyes set on the gold.

Either way, one of these teams, who also have highly popular men's teams, will put an end to the 'trophyless team' tag.

Delhi Capitals reached the finals directly by finishing at the top of the points table, however, RCB, led by Ellyse Perry and Asha Sobhana's heroics, reached the title clash following a five-run win over MI in the eliminator clash. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)