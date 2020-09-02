New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said Metro services will resume in a graded manner from September 7 across the country and passengers will have to follow preventive measures against COVID-19 such as maintaining social distancing and wearing face mask.

Addressing an online media briefing, the Union housing and urban affairs minister said that all Metro lines will become operational by September 12.

He said Metro stations in COVID-19 containment zones will, however, remain closed when services resume from September 7.

According to the ministry, Metro trains will not stop at stations where passengers are found not maintaining social distancing.

Puri said that wearing face mask will be mandatory during travel on Metro trains and added that masks will be provided to passengers on payment basis at stations.

Metro services were suspended in late March when the government announced a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the national capital, Metro services have been suspended since March 22.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh said the Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre will be operational from September 7 and services on Airport Express Line will resume from September 12.

He said that in the first stage, Delhi Metro services will operate in two shifts -- 7-11 am and 4-8 pm.

In the second stage, trains will be available from 7 am to 1 pm and from 4 pm to 10 pm, he said, adding that normal operations will resume from September 12.

