Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) The Metro Railway has decided to extend services along its north-south corridor in the city by an hour in the evening from Monday, with the last train leaving terminal stations at 9 pm, an official said.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Pays Homage to All Bravehearts Who Laid Down Their Lives for the Country, Says 'Bravery of Gallant Heroes Like Captain Vikram Batra To Inspire Generations'.

Kolkata Metro authorities have also increased the number of daily trains to 228 from 220 with a peak hour interval of five minutes between services in view of the rise in passenger count.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped And Murdered In Jaipur District; Minor’s Family Stages Protest.

"From Monday, along the north-south corridor, the last metro will leave the terminal stations at 9 pm instead of 8 pm as the state government has relaxed the restriction period," a Metro spokesperson said on Friday.

The West Bengal government has announced that night movement restrictions in the state owing to the COVID-19 pandemic will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am, and not from 9 pm, starting August 16.

The Metro official further said that due to heavy waterlogging following incessant rain here, a “slip” in the embankment may have occurred in about a 100-metre portion of land between Noapara and Baranagar stations.

"As a precautionary measure and in order to strengthen the toe of the embankment slope, repairing work has been taken up to ensure its long-term stability," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)