Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) Metro Railway Kolkata will operate additional trains on the Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V route of Green Line from January 28 to February 9 for the convenience of people visiting the Kolkata Book Fair, an official statement said on Saturday.

The 48th International Kolkata Book Fair will be held at Boimela Prangan, Central Park, Salt Lake from January 28 to February 9.

Metro train services will be available on the Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V route on Sundays too during this period for the convenience of the book lovers, the Metro Railway statement said.

From January 28 the Metro railway will operate 122 services instead of 106 services in this route and the services will be available from 6:55 am to 9:40 pm.

Trains will run at an interval of 12 minutes from 2:05 pm to 9:15 pm during the fair days.

Publishers and Booksellers Guild president Tridib Chatterjee told PTI, "We welcome the decision of Metro Railway. They have come to the benefit of lakhs of book lovers who will be coming to the book fair ground from different parts of the city during the fair days."

