New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday constituted a three-member committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur a day ago, which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk.

Home Ministry spokesperson in a Tweet shared the move taken by the Ministry informing that the "three-member committee will be led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat and comprising of Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and Shri S. Suresh, IG, SPG".

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 36,265 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Mumbai Reports Single-Day Rise of 20,181 Cases.

The committee is advised to submit the report at the earliest, the spokesperson said.

The moves come after the Home Ministry on Wednesday also sought a detailed report from the Punjab government over the security lapse.

Also Read | Odisha: Omicron Infected Woman Dies in Bolangir District.

The Home Ministry in a statement had then informed that it asked the state government to "fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action".

The action was taken after the Prime Minister's convoy during his visit to National Martyrs Memorial in Punjab via road reached a flyover where the road was blocked by some protestors.

The Prime Minister was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi landed at Bathinda Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter.

Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out, said a Home Ministry statement.

"When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours," the statement said.

PM then proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police, mentions the statement.

"Around 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors.

"The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister," reads the statement.

The Home Ministry said the Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to the Punjab government.

As per procedure, the Home Ministry said, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready.

"Also in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)