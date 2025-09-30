New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued a directive to all non-governmental organisations (NGOs) registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010, instructing them to submit renewal applications for their registration at least four months prior to expiry.

In an advisory, the ministry reminded associations of the provisions under Section 16 of the FCRA, 2010 and Rule 12 of the FCRA Rules, 2011, which mandate that applications for renewal of registration must be filed within six months before the certificate's expiry. The applications must be submitted electronically in Form FC-3C, along with affidavits in the prescribed format.

The ministry noted that several organisations have been filing renewal requests less than 90 days before the expiry of their certificates. Such delays, it said, hinder the scrutiny process and the necessary security clearances, often resulting in certificates lapsing before renewal is granted. In such cases, associations are barred from receiving or utilising foreign contributions until renewal is approved, disrupting their ongoing programmes.

To avoid such disruptions, the MHA has instructed all associations to strictly adhere to the timeline and ensure their renewal applications are filed well in advance, and no later than four months before the expiry date of their registration.

"This will facilitate timely processing and prevent inconvenience to associations in carrying out their activities," the advisory stated. (ANI)

