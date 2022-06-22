New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday has decided to extend the validity of the Foreign Contribution Act (FCRA) registration certificates of certain categories of FCRA registered entities.

The public notice reads that the validity of registration certificates of such entities whose validity was extended till June 30, 2022, in terms of the public notice dated March 24, 2022, and whose renewal application is pending will stand extended till September 30, 2022, or till the date of disposal of renewal application, whichever is earlier.

It further reads that the validity of those FCRA entities whose five years validity period is expiring during July 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022, and who have applied/apply for renewal before the expiry of five years validity period will stand extended upto September 30, 2022, or till the date of disposal of the renewal application, whichever is earlier.

All FCRA registered associations are therefore advised to take note that in case of refusal of the application for renewal of the certificate of registration, the validity of the certificate shall be deemed to have expired on the date of the refusal of the application of renewal and the association shall not be eligible either to receive the foreign contribution or utilise the foreign contribution received, it reads.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 was introduced in Lok Sabha on September 20, 2020. The Bill amends the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. The Act regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and companies. Foreign contribution is the donation or transfer of any currency, security or article (of beyond a specified value) by a foreign source. (ANI)

