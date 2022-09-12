New Delhi, September 12: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday gave its nod to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the suspicious death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat in Goa.

According to MHA sources, the case will be taken over by CBI for further investigation. Punjab Government to Solarise One Lakh Electric Tubewells, Says Minister for New and Renewable Energy Sources Aman Arora.

On Sunday, a Khap Mahapanchayat was held in Hisar demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Sonali Phogat. Following the demand for a CBI investigation, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the case would be handed over to CBI.

The family members of the deceased woman and the Haryana government had also made persistent demands in this regard. Sonali Phogat Murder: Watch Video of TikTok Star Struggling To Walk Out of Goa Restaurant Hours Before Her Death.

Actor-politician Sonali Phogat - who hailed from Haryana - was found dead in Goa last month. Her family had immediately alleged foul play. Following allegations by her family the Goa Police had lodged a case of murder and arrested a couple of Phogat's associates.

Sonali Phogat, who rose to fame with her TikTok videos, contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost to then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). She also appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)