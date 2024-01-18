New Delhi, January 18: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent a high-level team to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to deal with cyber threats ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in the historical town on January 22. As per sources, the joint team includes officials of MHA's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and experts in cyber matters.

The move comes amid alerts issued by the cyber security wing of the Union Home Ministry urging citizens to be cautious of "malicious mobile applications" sent on WhatsApp by cyber criminals on VIP entry to the Ayodhya temple. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi Releases Commemorative Postage Stamps on Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Be cautious of a cybercrime alert! There's a trend of sending malicious mobile applications (APK) or forms related to VIP entry to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya through WhatsApp or advertisements. These could compromise your device and lead to cybercrime fraud," the alert was issued earlier this month.

Officials have learned to keep an eye on each and every activity of cyber criminals ahead of the mega event, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the whole world is waiting for the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the Prime Minister on Friday also released an audio message informing that he was beginning an 11-day 'anusthan' (special ritual) from then on. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: 45 Police Teams To Provide ‘Proximate Security’ to VVIP Invitees in Ayodhya for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony.

PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will be attending the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya. Thousands of seers from across the country have been invited for the ceremony and the invitees also include families of the labourers who erected the Ram Temple.

Over 7,000 people are on the invitee list of the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, including Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and industrialists. The office-bearers of Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, along with religious leaders had earlier invited the PM to attend the event. Foundation stone of the Ram temple was also laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

