New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Raj Kumar, a DANICS officer, has been suspended by the home ministry in a case of alleged irregularities related to the Rani Jhansi flyover during his tenure in the Delhi government, officials said on Friday.

In September last year, the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) had recommended Kumar's suspension following the recommendations of a panel comprising senior Delhi government officials.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Polling: First Phase of General Polls Sees 60.03% Voting Against 69.43% in 2019; Check State-Wise Voting Percentage.

Kumar, who is currently the secretary of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, told PTI, "I have received the MHA order regarding my suspension. It's an old case and I was not given any chance to explain myself so I have nothing else to say now."

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order, issued on April 16, a "disciplinary proceeding" against Kumar is being contemplated.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Polling: World's Biggest Electoral Exercise Begins, Over 62% Voter Turnout Recorded; Check State-Wise Voting Percentage.

"Now, therefore, the President, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub rule(1)(a) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, hereby places the said Shri Raj Kumar, DANICS under suspension with immediate effect," read the order.

The allegations against the officer of the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) cadre are related to his tenure as the additional district magistrate (land acquisition collector) in the city government, officials said.

After a long delay of nearly two decades, the flyover was opened for public use in 2018. The 1.8-km grade separator connected the Filmistan Cinema hall with St Stephen's Hospital in north Delhi.

It was constructed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, which now is part of the unified MCD, at a cost of Rs 724 crore, officials said.

The construction of the flyover was delayed amid allegations of corruption and problems related to land acquisition.

Earlier, a Lokpal bench on November 3, 2022, had asked the Central Vigilance Commission to take note of available documents and ongoing court cases and fix responsibility and recover excess payments related to the construction of the flyover, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)