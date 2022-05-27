Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 27 (ANI): In view of the current flood and landslide situation in the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) along with all the stakeholders expedited the response and recovery services to the severely affected districts.

The first team of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India today visited the flood-affected areas like the Borkhola block affected area, Gonirgram water resource embankment breach under Silchar Sadar Revenue Circle and other affected villages under Katigorah Revenue Circle in Cachar district as a part of their scheduled field visit to Assam for damage assessment of recent flood and landslide in the state.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Married Woman Stabbed by Stalker on Busy Road in Broad Daylight (Watch Video).

The second group of IMCT visited 1 embankment breach and 2 road damages under Mangaldai and Patharughat Revenue Circle in Darrang district today. The team has discussed the situation with the district administration and assured of a quick response to restore the damages.

Indian Air Force (IAF) airdropped 10 MT of food grains today to the Guilong and Maibong of Dima Hasao.

Also Read | Gurugram: 10 Sacks of Lemons, 35 Crates of Tomatoes Stolen From Wholesale Vegetable Market.

As per the Flood Report till date, no human life was lost in flood in the last 24 hours and so, a total of 30 human lives (25 in flood and 5 in a landslide) have been lost in the first phase of flood till date.

A total of 5,00,852 populations of 799 villages in 10 districts were affected by flood in the last 24 hours. A total of 35384.12 hectares of crop areas have been affected by floods in the last 24 hours. 201 relief camps and 106 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas in the last 24 hours.

A total of 62,289 inmates are staying in these relief F. Flood situation though improving is under close watch. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)