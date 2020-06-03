India News | Migrant Workers from Chhattisgarh Protest in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 3 (ANI): Migrant workers from Chhattisgarh on Wednesday staged a protest in Amritsar demanding the administration to arrange a train for them to go to their native places.

The protest took place outside the District Collector's office here.

Shivdarshan Singh, Station House Officer, Civil Line Police Station said, "Their demand is that the administration here should arrange a train to Chhattisgarh".

Yesterday, migrant labourers here staged a unique demonstration against the state government with empty utensils, demanding ration from the government during the lockdown.

Migrants silently staged the protest and portrayed how the Punjab government has neglected them by not providing them with the food which they rightfully deserve.

They used big empty utensils to showcase how food is being prepared when no ration is available to them.

On the empty utensils, migrants had written, 'Captain ka aata', 'Captain ki Khichdi', 'Captain ki roti.'

"These utensils are not empty but filled with the ration given by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh during the lockdown. So we are cooking with that ration and distributing it to people," said a protestor.

When asked that the vessels are empty, the protestor replied, "So captain sir has also not given us anything. So we are telling him that ration given by him is being distributed."

Another protestor claimed that there is a lack of basic necessities like water and food. (ANI)

