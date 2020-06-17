India News | Mild Tremors Felt in Maharashtra's Palghar District

Palghar, Jun 17 (PTI) Mild tremors were recorded in a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, civic officials in neighbouring Thane district said.

A tremor of magnitude 2.5 was recorded at Dundalwadi, a village in Dahanu tehsil, said an official of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the TMC, said the tremor was felt at 11.51 am but it did not cause any damage.

The area had experienced a lot of seismic activity earlier in 2018 and 2019.

