Srinagar, Feb 18 (PTI) Security forces on Thursday arrested a militant from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials here said.

They identified the arrested militant as Wilayat Khan, a resident of Wampora area of the district.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wampora after receiving information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

During the operation, the militant was arrested by the forces. A pistol and a hand grenade were recovered from his possession, they said.

