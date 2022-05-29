Imphal, May 29 (PTI) A militant of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) was apprehended from Manipur's Kakching district, the Assam Rifles said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Assam Rifles and state police made the arrest from Wanagai Keithel Macha on Friday, it said.

Also Read | Income Tax Department Starts Investigation Against Kanpur-Based Businessman Piyush Jain.

He was handed over to officers of the Hiyanglam police station for further investigation, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)