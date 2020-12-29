Srinagar, Dec 29 (PTI) Militants opened fire at security forces during a cordon-and-search operation in the Parimpora area of the city on Tuesday but no casualties were reported, officials said.

The ultras fired on the security forces personnel conducting the search operation in the area, they added.

The cordon has been strengthened and the searches have been intensified to track down the militants, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)