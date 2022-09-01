Berhampur, Aug 31 (PTI) Two sculptors in Berhampur city of Odisha have made miniature Ganesh idols by using matchsticks, ice cream and incense sticks on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday.

Hara Gobind Moharana, a garage owner, has made a seven-cm height Ganesh with a kilo of incense sticks, while Satya Moharana, a businessman, crafted seven idols by using ‘chumki' or decorative stars, and ice-cream sticks.

Also Read | Delhi: Exhibition at Delhi Metro Station To Tell Tales of Valour, Courage of Indian Heroes.

Forty-year-old Satya, who has a habit of making miniature idols of gods and goddesses on the major festivals, said he took one day to craft all seven idols.

“I have made these by carefully carving the sticks and woods and then pasted the chumki to make these more attractive, he said.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2022: PM Narendra Modi Performs 'Aarti' at Piyush Goyal's Residence in Delhi on Ganesh Chaturthi (Watch Video).

There was "no iron nail" used to make the idols, he added.

Similarly, Hara Gobind said he took around half-an-hour to give the shape of the Ganesh idol in an incense bundle.

Earlier, the 50-year-old man had made the Ganesh idols in Harada and Bahada, crystal, in pencil and soap.

Like him, Satya had also made the miniature Ganesh idols by using crystal, chalks, waste newspapers, wood and other materials in the previous year.

“With making this miniature sculpture using waste materials, I want to spread the message that waste materials can also be utilised to make attractive artefacts," Satya said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)