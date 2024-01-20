Jagitial (Telangana) [India], January 20 (ANI): Gurram Dayakar, a renowned miniature artist hailing from Jagitial, has meticulously crafted a stunning replica of the Ayodhya Ram Temple using an impressive 16,000 rice grains.

The intricate masterpiece, requiring 60 hours of dedicated work, stands as a symbol of patience and national pride, resonating with the anticipation surrounding the grand opening of the temple.

Expressing his pride as an Indian, Dayakar on Saturday emphasised the collective wait for this significant moment. "The whole country is waiting for the opening of the temple and I feel proud as an Indian because we waited for a long time," he stated.

Eager to share his creation with the nation's leadership, Dayakar expressed his wish to present the miniature temple to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'I wish to give this miniature temple to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Meanwhile, the President of the Mauritius Sanatan Dharm Temples Federation, Bhojraj Ghoorbin, informed that all temples in Mauritius will organise Ramayan Chanting on January 22, commemorating the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Earlier, the city of Ayodhya is adorned with vibrant flowers on Thursday in preparation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple scheduled on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Lord Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple on January 22.

A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya.Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals.Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

There will be Amrit Mahotsav in Ayodhya from January 14 to January 22. (ANI)

