New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the DPCC has imposed penalties to the tune of Rs 90 lakh on construction agencies after finding violations at 286 sites across the city and asked the agencies to follow all the anti-dust norms or be prepared to face strict action.

The Delhi government has been running an anti-dust campaign from October 7 to control air pollution in the national capital.

Under the drive, 31 Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) teams have been formed, which visit construction sites and check if all guidelines are being followed to control dust pollution.

Rai said so far, the teams have visited 1,105 construction sites under the campaign.

"The norms were found to be followed at most of the construction sites, whereas violation of norms was found at 286 sites. These have been issued notices by the department and a fine of about Rs 90 lakh has been imposed," Rai was quoted as saying in an official statement.

He said clear instructions have been given to the DPCC teams to take strict action against the violators and submit reports on a daily basis.

The minister appealed to people to report to the Green Delhi mobile application if they see any violation at a construction site or anywhere else, which is causing pollution.

He said immediate action is taken on the complaints received on the app.

Rai said he held meetings last month with all the government and private construction agencies on the anti-dust campaign.

He said a 14-point agenda was discussed in relation to what preparations have to be made at the construction sites to prevent dust pollution.

