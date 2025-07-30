Mumbai, July 30 (PTI) Amid outrage in Ganesh mandals over the steep fine for digging roads for the upcoming festival, Mumbai suburban district guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Wednesday hinted the civic body may slash the penalty from Rs 15,000 per pothole to Rs 2,000.

Also Read | 'All That 'Taarif' Between Donald Trump and Howdy Modi Has Meant Little': Jairam Ramesh Hits Out at Government After US President Slaps 25% Tariffs on India.

"I will meet the BMC commissioner to bring down the penalty to Rs 2,000," Lodha stated.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, through a July 21 circular, hiked the fine for digging roads to set up pandals to Rs 15,000 per pothole.

Also Read | Mirzapur Shocker: Man Hits Wife With Iron Griddle During Fight, Causes Death in Uttar Pradesh.

Several Ganesh mandals protested the steep increase in the penalty.

The 11-day Ganesh festival will be celebrated between August 27 and September 6.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)