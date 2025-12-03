Kathua (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], December 3 (ANI): Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election Departments, Javed Ahmed Dar, on Tuesday inaugurated the Mega Kissan Mela at Ghatti in Kathua, calling it the "one of the biggest farmer-centric gatherings in the region." He was accompanied by MLA Rajiv Jasrotia, who joined progressive farmers, scientists and officials at a large-scale event.

During the event, the Minister inspected nearly 200 stalls set up by government departments and progressive farmers showcasing innovations in agriculture and allied sectors. A key attraction was the women-run self-help group food stall, offering traditional delicacies such as Kalari, Maize Roti, Dosa, Idli of Raggi, Bajra and more. Modern farming machinery, tractors and equipment were also displayed to raise awareness about evolving agri-technologies.

Speaking at the Mega Kissan Mela, Dar said, "Our priority is to make every farmer aware of the development schemes introduced by the J&K Government and the Centre." Highlighting key financial provisions, he stated, "Under the J&K SIP programme, we are set to invest Rs 1800 crore in the agriculture sector. The HDPA, J&K's special programme, has an allocation of Rs 5000 crore for the next five years."

He reaffirmed the region's potential, stating, "Jammu & Kashmir has immense scope in agriculture and allied sectors. Farmers must adopt modern technology and shift towards secondary agriculture for better income opportunities." He further instructed officers to organise village-level awareness camps to bridge knowledge gaps.

MLA Rajiv Jasrotia raised significant concerns and demands of local farmers. "We need permanent mandis for wheat and paddy in Kathua," he said. "There should also be a focused push to promote bamboo cultivation in the Kandi belt areas." Jasrotia urged farmers to embrace scientific methods, noting, "Modern technology is the key to boosting farm income."

The Minister also distributed cheques to fisheries beneficiaries on the occasion. The event saw significant participation from farmers, agriculture scientists and experts from SKUAST (Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology). Live demonstrations, improved seed varieties, integrated farming models, organic and natural farming technologies turned the Mega Kissan Mela into a platform for Knowledge sharing and practical learning. Chief Agricultural Officer Rajinder Kumar also briefed attendees on departmental achievements, precision farming efforts and success stories that have strengthened soil health and market linkages across Kathua. (ANI)

