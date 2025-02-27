Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 27 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat made a surprise visit to the bus station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday and said he did not find any policemen there.

Shirsat, who is also the guardian minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, said his visit was against the backdrop of the Pune incident wherein a history-sheeter raped a 26-year-old woman on an MSRTC bus at the busy Swargate bus station.

“It is my duty to check the situation in my city. I found that there were no policemen here. They don't even have any space to sit. This is a chowki and at least two cops should be deployed here,” he said.

The Shiv Sena leader said he would speak to the city's police commissioner about the matter.

“This place looks like a storage space. It seems the police and state transport administration have not become serious yet. There are CCTV cameras here, but we don't know whether they are working,” he said.

