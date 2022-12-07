New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) People-centric urban governance has to ensure efficient organisation of public service delivery to increase the welfare of citizens as well as generate an investment climate that is capable of sustaining the rapid growth, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Wednesday.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the "National Convention on People Centric Urban Governance in India" at the Indian Institute of Public Administration, Singh said people-centric planning to make municipal services in accordance with needs of the growing population is the first area of correction.

Also Read | UFO Spotted in Hyderabad? White-Coloured Flying Object Seen in Sky Triggers Curiosity and Rumours, Residents Share Videos and Photos of 'Strange Phenomenon'.

"Institutional coordination is next in order to minimise overlapping of agencies and functions and third area is ease of doing business which is given due attention with emerging focus on e-governance," the Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension said.

He said, "People-centric urban governance has to be reflective of how the various constituents of public service delivery are organised to increase the welfare of citizens as well as generate an investment climate that is capable of sustaining the rapid growth."

Also Read | Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 21 Posts Against Sports Quota, Apply Online at sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Singh said the urban-rural barrier is getting broken everyday with the emergence of new technologies especially in the fields of communications, transportation, e-marketing and penetration of citizen friendly digital applications and tools.

"...it's time to ponder that with the rise of Aspirational India and rapid technological advances happening simultaneously, the challenge before policy makers is to use the technological tools to bring 'ease of living' for common man, both in the urban as well as rural areas," the minister said, according to a government statement.

He said the pace and growth of urbanisation in India poses enormous challenges to urban governance.

The minister said states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are already on the verge of or substantially moving to become more urban than rural.

"But, on the other hand, low urbanised states such as Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan face economic upliftment challenges as surplus labour from agriculture moves to select cities as happened so far since independence," he said.

He said the government's steps such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), PMSVANidhi along with Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 have a potential to transform the urban sector.

He said these initiatives have made significant impact and are people centric in nature, the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)