Ludhiana, Jan 27 (PTI) Punjab Local Bodies minister Ravjot Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal on Monday held meetings with dairy farmers in Tajpur road dairy complex and Haibowal dairy complex here to stop dumping of cow dung in 'Buddha Dariya.'

During these meetings, feedback was also taken from dairy farmers to find a unanimous solution to the problem.

The aim is to stop dumping of cow dung in 'Buddha Dariya'.

Cabinet Minister Singh said Municipal Corporation (MC) has already floated a tender for hiring a contractor for door-to-door lifting of cow dung from the dairy units.

Till that time, temporary arrangements have been put in place and the dairy farmers have been appealed to dump the cow dung at designated sites in their respective dairy complexes.

The dairy farmers agreed to the terms and assured that they will dump the cow dung at the designated sites only, till the civic body hires a contractor for the lifting of cow dung.

The dairy farmers also agreed to pay a certain amount/fee, if arrangements are made for door-to-door lifting of cow dung.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet minister also listened to the grievances of the dairy farmers and issued directions to resolve the same as soon as possible.

Singh and Seechewal also inspected an effluent treatment plant established to treat the dairy waste on Tajpur road.

Singh further directed the authorities to expedite the process of establishing two biogas plants in Tajpur road and Haibowal dairy complexes.

The authorities stated that one bio-gas plant is already operational in Haibowal dairy complex, but due to its low capacity, an additional plant is being established in the complex.

In bio-gas plants, cow dung is used to generate biogas.

Singh said the government is not against the dairy farmers, but no one can be allowed to pollute 'Buddha Dariya'.

