New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence (MoD) issued an advisory to media organisations and journalists on Tuesday, urging them to respect the "privacy of senior armed forces personnel and their families."

"The Ministry of Defence appreciates the continued interest and support of the media in covering the activities, achievements, and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces- the Army, Navy and Air Force. Media engagement plays a critical role in informing the public and fostering a greater understanding of national security matters," the Ministry said in its advisory.

"In the context of ongoing operations such as Operation Sindoor, senior officers across the Armed forces have rightfully come into the public eye owing to their leadership roles," the Ministry said. "It has come to the attention of the ministry that this increased focus has extended beyond professional coverage into the personal lives of the officers and their families. Media personnel have reportedly approached their residence, attempted to contact family members, and pursued personal coverage unrelated to their official duties," it added.

The Ministry said, "Such actions are deeply inappropriate and potentially compromising to the dignity, privacy, and safety of the officers and their families. While senior officers may serve in prominent public roles, their families remain private citizens and must be treated with due respect and sensitivity."

The four points of advisory include --

- Refrain from visiting or attempting to contact the private residences or families of serving or retired Armed Forces personnel for personal stories or interviews, unless expressly invited or cleared through official channels.

- Avoid publication or broadcast of personal details, including residential addresses, photographs of family members, or other non-operational information that is not in the public interest.

- Focus media coverage on professional and operations aspects of Armed Forces activities and leadership, and avoid speculative or intrusive reporting on private lives.

- Respect the boundaries of privacy and operational confidentiality, particularly during periods of active operations or heightened national security.

"The Ministry of Defence further reiterates its commitment to transparent and constructive engagement with the media. At the same time, it appeals to all media stakeholders to maintain responsible journalistic standards, respecting the personal space and dignity of those who serve the nation and their families," it added. (ANI)

