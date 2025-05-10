New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Amid rising concerns over misinformation, the Ministry of Defence on Saturday urged citizens to stay cautious about fake news circulating on WhatsApp and rely on verified sources for updates.

The Ministry has encouraged people to follow its official WhatsApp channel for authentic information on defence matters.

Also Read | India Warns Pakistan Any Future Act of Terror Will Be Considered an 'Act of War' and Will Be Responded to Accordingly.

https://x.com/spokespersonmod/status/1921140234214887815?s=46

In a post on X, Ministry of Defence said, "In these sensitive times, a lot of misinformation and fake news is being spread on Whats App. Be cautious and follow our WhatsApp Channel for all authentic information related to Ministry of Defence."

Also Read | EaseMyTrip, Cox & Kings and Travomint Suspend All Bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan Over Support for Pakistan After 'Operation Sindoor'.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated further on Saturday as Indian Armed forces conducted precision strikes on four airbases in Pakistan, responding to Pakistan's attack on 26 Indian locations.

Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi stated that precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircraft.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed the media about the ongoing developments amidst the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Secretary Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are being seen as "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature. He made the remarks during a press briefing on Saturday, where proofs of Pakistan's escalatory and provocative actions were provided alongside exposing the lies being peddled by Pakistan.

While speaking to the media, the Secretary Misri said, "Pakistan's actions constituted provocation, escalation. In response, India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion".

Despite the intensity of the attacks, Indian forces successfully engaged and retaliated, though airbases in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, Bhuj, and Bathinda sustained damage, and personnel were injured. Pakistan's use of high-speed missiles at 1:40 AM to target Punjab's airbase station and the unprofessional targeting of hospitals and schools in airbases in Srinagar, Awantipora, and Udhampur were particularly condemned.

India categorically rejected Pakistan's malicious misinformation campaign, which falsely claimed the destruction of critical Indian military assets and infrastructure.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, while addressing the joint press conference, highlighted Pakistan's attempts to spread disinformation about damage caused to the S-400 system at Adhampur, airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa, Brahmos space at Nagrota, and artillery-gun positions in Dehrangyari and Chandigarh, among other allegations.

Wing Commander Singh emphasised that India unequivocally rejects these false narratives, which are part of a broader strategy to undermine India's military capabilities and instil fear among the public.

The incidents of heavy shelling and cross-border firing were reported from various places aligning with Pakistan border on Saturday.

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7th, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)