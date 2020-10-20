Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police arrested a 17-year-old for raping his 14-year-old niece in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

As per Deputy Superintendent of Police, J Babu Prasad, the victim's father made a police complaint about the incident on October 16.

Also Read | UIDAI ADG Pankaj Goyal Arrested For Allegedly Taking Rs 1 Lakh Bribe in Delhi Office.

"A person named Eena Babu filed a complaint at Chittoor 1 town police station. He said that after his 14-year-old daughter who is in 9th class failed to return home by 1 pm on October 16 after school he along with his wife went looking for her. At the school, they found their daughter being raped in the veranda of the school and the accused seeing them ran away," the DSP said.

The parents registered a complaint at Chittoor 1 town police and police registered an FIR under provisions of POCSO act and other sections related to the crime of rape.

Also Read | Fraud Attempts Against Businesses in India Doubled in Lockdown: Report.

"District Superintendent of Police (SP) handed over that case to Disha police station on Monday afternoon. We then immediately went to the 1 town police station, took the details. Later we recorded the statements of the victim and her parents.We then sent the girl to Chittoor government hospital for medical examination. We have also checked the school premises where the victim girl was raped," he stated.

Prasad said that during the investigation it was revealed that the accused is a 17-year-old Intermediate student, the victim's maternal uncle.

"The accused saw the girl a few weeks ago at her native village. Since then he had been stalking her and gathered information about her school address and its timings. On October 16, he went to her school with the intention of raping her. It is confirmed raped the victim in the veranda of the school. We have detained him," he said further.

The DSP added the accused was sent to a hospital for examination as per the rules of Juvenile Justice Act.

"We will produce him before the Juvenile Justice Board at Tirupati. We will take further action as per the directions of that Board. As the incident took place in the school, we will inform the DEO and district collector. We will give a detailed report to the Juvenile Justice Board in this regard," he added further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)