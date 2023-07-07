Saharanpur (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy drowned while taking a bath in a village pond in the Gangoh area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

On Thursday, 12-year-old Sufiyan and 10-year-old Kaif of the Sarkad Bansdei village were bathing in a pond when they were pulled into the water, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

The boys were recused by locals and taken to the Primary Health Centre where doctors declared Sufiyan dead, he said.

Kaif is undergoing treatment, he added.

