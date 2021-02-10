Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) In a minor reshuffle effected by the West Bengal government on Wednesday, Md Ghulam Ali Ansari, who was the secretary of the minority affairs and madrasah education department, has been made the new commissioner of Malda division, and Dr PB Salim succeeded him.

Salim will hold the post of minority affairs department secretary as an additional charge and continue as chairman and managing director of West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd.

He will also continue as the OSD at CMO in the rank of secretary in-charge of monitoring of programme implementation and grievance cell.

Abhinav Chandra, who was the labour commissioner, has been appointed as the secretary of the public health and engineering department with the additional charge of the director of the Asian Development Bank project, a notification said.

Former additional chief electoral officer and ex- officio secretary of the home department Saibal Barman has been moved to the finance ministry as its secretary, and Dr Vijay Bharti has been named as the commissioner of Burdwan division.

Bharti was the district magistrate of Birbhum, it said.

