Patna (Bihar) [India], July 10 (ANI): A minor fire broke out in the old Security Hold Area (SHA) near the airline ticketing counters at Patna Airport on Thursday, officials said.

Airport officials said that the fire broke out during steel-cutting work, reportedly caused by sparks from gas cutting.

The fire was promptly contained using on-site extinguishers by a contractor's employee. CISF personnel and the ATC Tower immediately alerted the Fire Control Room.

According to a statement from the Patna Airport Director, the incident was accidental.

The Airport Fire Rescue Vehicle (AFRV) responded swiftly and brought the situation under control.

There was no damage or disruption to airport operations, and aircraft movement remained unaffected, the Airport Director said. (ANI)

