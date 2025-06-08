New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): A minor girl died due to injuries on her face at a hospital after she was allegedly sexaully assaulted in the National Capital, Delhi police said in a statement.

Police said that a call regarding the sexual assault of a minor girl was received at Dayalpur police station on June 7 at 8: 41 pm.

Upon reaching the location, the police team found that a minor girl in an unconscious state had been taken to JPC Hospital by her father, where she was declared dead on arrival, police added.

Prima facie, the attending doctors at the hospital observed visible injuries on her face and alleged sexual assault, police said, adding that crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams are currently inspecting the spot.

A case has been registered under sections 103(1), 66, 13(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO Act), police added.

Teams have been deployed to collect the clues and arrest the accused at the earliest, as per police.

Meanwhile, two juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy in Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said on Saturday.

On June 2, police received information about a grievously injured and unconscious boy lying near Durga Mandir in Taliwalan Basti. A police team reached the spot immediately. As per the statement, an eyewitness informed the police that while he was returning home with the victim, two unidentified boys approached from behind and stabbed the 16-year-old before fleeing. The victim was rushed to RML Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Following the incident, an FIR (No. 275/25) was registered under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code at Police Station Anand Parbat, and the investigation began. (ANI)

