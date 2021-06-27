Bijnor (UP), Jun 27 (PTI) Police in Bijnor district on Sunday arrested a man in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl, with officials saying a search is underway to nab a second accused.

The action came on a complaint filed by a resident of Seohara, who said his minor daughter was gang-raped by the two accused, Munawwar and Faisal, on June 19, Bijor Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh said.

According to the complainant, he and his daughter had gone to collect grass for their cattle on the day of the incident when they came across the accused, Singh said.

The accused duo apparently sent the complainant to fetch water for them, and while he was gone, they allegedly raped his daughter, the officer said.

A case was registered based on the complaint, and Munawwar was arrested, the SP said, adding further action in the matter is underway.

