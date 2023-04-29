New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a teacher in a private school in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

Rajeev (37), who works as a lab assistant in the school, has been arrested, they said.

Also Read | Ukraine Protests ‘unacceptable’ Warsaw Agricultural Bans.

According to police, the class 6 student on Friday reported that the accused had molested her in the school, a senior police officer said.

Following this, the accused, a resident of Ghaziabad's Loni was arrested the same day, police said.

Also Read | MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results To Be Out Soon At mpbse.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Scorecard.

Rajeev has been working in the school for the last five years, the officer said, adding a case has been registered against him under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act at Bhajanpura police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)