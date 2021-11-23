Ballia (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

Both the accused have been arrested, police said.

SHO, Gadwar police station, Durgeshwar Mishra, said the minor had gone out to relieve herself on Monday evening when the two accused hailing from a neighbouring village caught hold of her and allegedly raped her.

On the complaint of the father of the victim, an FIR has been lodged against the accused, the SHO said.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, the SHO added.PTI COR SAB

