Mainpuri, October 17: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a field by a youth belonging to the same village, police said on Monday. The incident took place Saturday evening, police said. UP Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by Cleric Inside Mosque in Bijnor; Case Registered.

The accused, 20, was arrested after the girl's father filed a complaint with police hearing his daughter's ordeal after she returned home. Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit said that the youth raped the girl when she was on her way to a crop field, and also threatened her with violence. UP Shocker: Annoyed by Constant Barking, Man Kills Dog With Brick in Kanpur; Arrested (Disturbing Video).

The accused has been booked for rape and under sections of the POCSO Act, the SP said.

