Bengaluru, Jul 4 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a shopkeeper when she went to buy a packet of chips, police said here on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday at around 8 pm in Bagalakunte police station limits, they said.

Also Read | Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Pay Homage to Indian Monk on His Punya Tithi.

Following the incident, the accused shopkeeper was arrested.

According to police, the girl went to the shop near her house to buy a packet of chips. When she asked the 25-year-old shopkeeper for a packet of chips, he said he would have to bring it from the godown which was beside the shop.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that on the pretext of giving her chips, he took her to the godown and touched her private parts, a senior police officer said.

She came home with the chips packet and started crying. When her aunt asked her the reason, she narrated her ordeal, he said.

The girl's parents immediately approached the police with a complaint following which a case of aggravated sexual assault was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the shopkeeper was arrested, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)