Patna, May 5 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a person in Shahpur area on the outskirts of Patna on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the evening, and the minor has been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), they said.

Her condition is stated to be critical, a police officer said.

The accused has been arrested, ASP Danapur Bhanu Pratap Singh said.

Forensic experts have been engaged to assist the investigators, he said.

A senior police officer has also been stationed at PMCH, where he is in constant touch with the doctors treating the girl, Singh added.

