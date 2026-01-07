New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Four to five police personnel sustained minor injuries after stones were pelted during an MCD demolition drive on encroached land near Turkman Gate early Wednesday, police said.

"The action is still ongoing. MCD is doing the demolition. We have deployed our security staff. The action started around 1 am. MCD conducted demolition as per the High Court's orders on the encroached land. Stones were pelted at the Police at night. We used minimal force to push back. Overall, the process was very smooth. Four to five officers suffered minor injuries. As soon as we receive the CCTV, ground, and body camera footage, we will identify the perpetrators and take legal action., DCP Nidhin Valsan said.

Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Range, told ANI, "During the course of the demolition, a few miscreants attempted to create a disturbance by indulging in stone pelting. The situation was promptly brought under control through measured and minimal use of force, ensuring that normalcy was restored without escalation."

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the City S.P. Zone (CSPZ), Vivek Agarwal, said, "The action has been taken following the orders of the Court. The action was carried out overnight; the structure spanned 4,000 square metres, and 32 JCBs were used to demolish it. We will try to clear the demolition waste. No one was hurt during the stone pelting. The police worked very well and controlled the situation"

Police officials said the situation in the area remains under control and adequate security arrangements are in place to ensure the smooth completion of the demolition drive.

Pursuant to the directions of the High Court of Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a demolition drive at the encroached area in the vicinity of Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Turkman Gate, near Ramlila Maidan, Delhi, in the early morning hours of January 7, 2025, according to an official statement from Delhi Police.

"To ensure smooth conduct of the demolition programme and to maintain public order, comprehensive law and order arrangements were put in place by Delhi Police. The entire area was meticulously divided into nine zones, each placed under the supervision of an officer of the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police. Adequate deployment of police force was made at all sensitive points," the statement read.

Before the demolition drive, several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents. All possible preventive and confidence-building measures were undertaken, according to Central Range Joint Commissioner of Police, Madhur Verma.

However, officials said a "few miscreants" attempted to create a disturbance by pelting stones, and the situation was promptly brought under control through "measured and minimal use of force."

"During the course of the demolition, a few miscreants attempted to create a disturbance by indulging in stone pelting. The situation was promptly brought under control through measured and minimal use of force, ensuring that normalcy was restored without escalation," Verma said in the official statement.

Delhi Police remains committed to maintaining law and order while ensuring that all judicial directions are implemented in a lawful, professional and sensitive manner, the statement added.

Meanwhile, authorities deployed approximately 17 bulldozers to remove the unauthorised structures in the area. (ANI)

