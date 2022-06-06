Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): A minor, who was a rape victim in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, killed her two-month-old baby after she failed to look after the child due to poverty, said a police official.

A case has been registered and the accused, who happens to be the rape victim herself, has been arrested.

Also Read | Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Iran Too Upset, Summons Indian Envoy.

According to Addl DCP, Indore, Rajesh Vyas, the minor has confessed to her crime.

"A few days ago, a minor girl was raped after which she gave birth to a child. She was irked by the child. Her family members were putting pressure on her to get married. She was frustrated and killed her two-month-old baby. She has confessed to her crime," he said.

Also Read | Remarks Against Prophet: ‘Views of Fringe Elements, Government Took Strong Action’, Says Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

The police official informed that the incident came to light after the postmortem of the child was done that revealed the murder.

"The postmortem of the deceased child has been done which revealed the act of murder. A case has been registered and the culprit has been arrested," Vyas said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)