New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by four people, including three juveniles, in south Delhi's Tigri area, police said on Thursday.

A PCR call was received regarding the incident on Wednesday around 7 pm, they said.

After reaching the spot, police saw the teen lying in a pool of blood lying on the street. He was taken to Max hospital by his family members and others, where he was declared brought dead, they said.

While the victim was being taken to the hospital, he told his family that four people -- Manish and three juveniles -- had stabbed him, the teen's sister said in her statement.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intentions) of the IPC was registered and an investigation was taken up, they said.

Accused Manish (18) and three juveniles were apprehended, police said.

Later, It was revealed that the victim and all apprehended people reside in the same locality and they kept arguing with each other without any specific reason, they said.

On Wednesday, a scuffle took place between them following which they stabbed him, police added.

