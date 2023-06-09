Thane, June 9: Manoj Sane, accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body in Mumbai's Mira Road area, has claimed that she had committed suicide, police said on Friday.

During the interrogation, the accused also claimed that he tried to dispose of the body fearing that he might be held responsible for her death, police said in a statement. Mumbai Horror: Man Hacks Live-In Partner to Death, Boils Body Parts in Cooker in Mira Road (Watch Video).

VIDEO | Mira Road murder case: Accused Manoj Sane taken to Naya Nagar Police Station for questioning. Sane was arrested after the chopped and boiled body parts of his live-in partner were recovered from a flat in Maharashtra’s Thane district. pic.twitter.com/p0coy0ipyV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2023

The accused was arrested on Wednesday for killing 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya. The victim was brutally murdered and later cut into pieces by her 56-year-old live-in partner Manoj Sane in Maharashtra's Thane. Mira Road Murder Case: NCW Takes Cognizance of Killing of Woman by Live-In Partner in Mumbai, Writes to Maharashtra DGP Seeking Time-Bound Investigation and Strict Punishment for Culprit.

According to police, Manoj Sane said when he reached home on the morning of June 3, he saw Vaidya lying on the ground and foam was coming out of her mouth. When he checked, she was not breathing. To avoid being accused of her murder, he decided to dispose of her body.

After cutting the body parts into small pieces with a tree cutter, he boiled them in a pressure cooker so that there would be no foul smell and then filled the body parts in plastic bags to dispose them of, the police said.

As per police, the accused also claimed that later he also planned to end his life. Police also said that the accused is not cooperating in the investigation, and he had no regrets for what he had done.

Police are verifying the accused's claim of the suicide of the deceased. The investigation is underway and the pieces of the body recovered from the accused's house have been sent to JJ Hospital for postmortem, they said.

Accused Manoj Sane, had been staying with Vaidya in the rental flat in the Akashganga building in the Mira Road area over the past three years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)