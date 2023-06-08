The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took cognizance of the incident where a 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in Thane. The NCW wrote to the Maharashtra DGP to take strict action against the accused and conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter. The National Commission for Women has also asked the Maharashtra police to file a charge sheet at the earliest. The Commission has also sought detailed action taken report from police within four days. Mumbai Woman Murder by Live-In Partner: Accused Boiled Chopped Body Parts in Pressure Cooker, Reportedly Fed Them to Stray Dogs; Chilling Details Emerge in Mira Road Killing.

NCW Takes Cognizance of Mira-Bhayandar Murder Case

